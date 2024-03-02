CUMI working closely with DRDO in supporting localisation initiatives

March 02, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI), announced that it has been closely working with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in supporting their indigenisation initiatives to strengthen Defence capabilities.

CUMI supplies ceramic plates for bulletproof vests and tiles for armoured vehicles. These products are manufactured in India, including the grains needed to make them, said the leading materials science company in a statement.

CUMI’s lightweight ceramic ballistic protection materials (which include reaction-bonded silicon carbide, high purity alumina, and zirconia-toughened alumina), are designed to meet threat levels conforming to the National Institute of Justice ‘Level IV’ and STANAG Level 3 global standards. They are ergonomic and customisable into various sizes and shapes for use in bulletproof vests and armoured vehicles.

Another area CUMI focuses on is to supply fine powders for making ceramic thermal spray coatings. These coatings are required in the manufacture and maintenance of aircraft engines and components to provide protection against heat and wear. CUMI is working with various research organisations under DRDO in the development of this product.

“As a leading company in advanced materials, CUMI is well-positioned to manufacture key cutting-edge components that support indigenous product development in strengthening India’s defence capabilities,” said CUMI Head of Marketing Subbu Venkatachalam.

During the recent high-level meeting in New Delhi, DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat agreed to facilitate necessary technical and advisory support alongside product development to CUMI”, he said.

During last March, CUMI said it partnered with DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Lab to manufacture Ceramic Radomes. Ceramic Radomes are located at the tip of missiles and protect the missiles from high surface temperatures when they cruise through the atmosphere.

