CUMI first quarter profit drops 77%

Chennai

29 July 2020 22:19 IST

Carborundum Universal Ltd. (CUMI), a Murugappa Group firm, reported standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020 contracted 77% to ₹10.50 crore on COVID-led disturbances and consequent slow down of economic activity.

Revenue from operations decreased 45% to ₹238 crore.Revenue was impacted by lockdown imposed in India as well as various parts of the world during Q1, said CUMI.

CUMI, at a consolidated level, spent ₹34 crore on capital expenditure.

Advertising

Advertising

The step down subsidiary Foskor Zirconia Pty Ltd, South Africa incurred a loss of ₹4.22 crore. The board of FZL is monitoring the business performance and will initiate suitable measures in due course.

In July 2020, the company's wholly owned step down subsidiary, Thukela Refractories lsithebe Pty Ltd, South Africa (TRI), (a subsidiary of CUMI International Ltd, Cyprus) ceased its status consequent to the approval of its voluntary de-registration by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), South Africa.