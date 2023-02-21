CUMI eyes consolidated sales of ₹4,600 cr. in FY23

February 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Carborundum Universal Ltd’s (CUMI) is expected to post a consolidated sales of ₹4,500-4,600 crore for FY23, with 50% of revenue coming from acquired firms.

“Roughly 50% of the growth will come from organic and 50% through acquisitions. Acquisitions would contribute about ₹600 crore of the growth in a full year,” said R. Sridharan, Director Finance and Strategy during earnings call.

In February 2022, CUMI acquired Germany-based Rhodius Abrasives and Awuko Abrasives.

According to Mr. Sridharan both were progressing well. Rhodius would turn profitable by FY24 and Awuko would be zero profit before tax.

In Q3 of FY23, Rhodius achieved a net sales of €15 million against ₹14 million in Q2. Year to date basis, it was €47 million sales. It would end the year €68-70 million, with a loss of €3.5-4 million.

He attributed the loss to integration cost of about €1.5 million and goodwill write-off of about €2.8 million. The company would have made a small profit of €600,000, if these were excluded, he explained.

“We expect profit in FY24. And from there on, we will progress towards PBIT margin of around 12% to 14% by FY27,” he said.

In the case of Awuko, he said the full sales would be about €10 million and loss of about €4 million, which is after considering the christmas bonus.

Asserting that losses were predominantly due to lower absorption of costs due to lower sales, he said it was on the expected lines. “We feel by FY24, Awuko would break even.”

N. Ananthaseshan, Managing Director said that all major existing overseas subsidiaries had grown significantly compared to Q3 of last year, except for African subsidiary, Foskor Zirconia.

On a sequential basis, the American subsidiary grew in double digits, both on the ceramics and abrasives segments, and subsidiary in Australia and Russia also showed a little growth.

Regarding its Russian subsidiary Volzhsky Abrasive Works (VAW), Mr. Sridharan said that on YTD basis both sales and profit grew by double digits. VAW was able to collect its dues and continues to be debt free and keep its liquidity. Capacity utilization is normal, and it is able to sell more products in Russia.

“We expect the yearly performance to be better than the previous year, both in topline and the bottomline. So the message is they are in good state,” he said.