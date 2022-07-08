CUB, Shriram General pact for distribution of insurance products

Special Correspondent July 08, 2022 20:11 IST

Shriram General Insurance would offer both personal lines of insurance products and commercial lines of insurance products to the bank’s customers

Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance, left, with N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank

Private sector lender City Union Bank and Shriram General Insurance, on Friday signed a corporate agency agreement for distribution of insurance products through the former’s 727 branches across the country. As per the pact, Shriram General Insurance would offer both personal lines of insurance products (motor, personal accident, home and travel) and commercial lines of insurance products (property, marine and engineering insurance) to the Bank’s customers, it said in a statement. “We are delighted to partner with Shriram General Insurance. We are of firm belief that partnership will certainly bring the best of non-life Insurance products to our customers,” said N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank. “By leveraging technology, we will ensure digital, instant, and seamless insurance experience to the bank’s urban as well as rural customers,” said Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance.



