CUB Q1 profit drops 17% on provisioning

13 August 2020 22:55 IST

Private sector lender City Union Bank Ltd.’s (CUB) standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June, contracted by 17% to ₹154 crore on account of higher provisioning.

Net interest income rose 4.8% to ₹437 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 3.9% from 3.34% and net NPAs to 2.11% from 1.89%.

The bank raised provisions and contingencies towards NPAs to ₹202 crore from ₹166 crore. An additional ad hoc provision of ₹100 crore was made towards meeting future contingency measures arising out of COVID-19, it said.

Total deposits during Q1 increased by 5% to ₹41,025 crore and advances by 7% to ₹34,536 crore.