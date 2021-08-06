Business

CUB Q1 net profit rises 12% to ₹173 crore

City Union Bank Ltd. has reported a 12% increase in standalone net profit to ₹173 crore for the first quarter of FY22.

Net interest income rose 2% to ₹448 crore, while net interest margin stood at 3.86%. Total income declined by 1.4% to ₹1,193 crore, interest income contracted by 5% to ₹997 crore and non-interest income rose 22% to ₹196 crore, the lender said in a statement.

Gross NPAs rose to 5.59% from 3.9% and net NPAs to 3.49% from 2.11%. Provisions rose to ₹170 crore from ₹157 crore and the provisions coverage ratio stood at 63%.

Total deposits increased by 9% to ₹44,606 crore and advances by 5% to ₹36,395 crore.

The bank had classified one account as ‘fraud’ amounting to ₹17.62 crore and provided ₹4.40 crore during the quarter.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2021 11:06:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cub-q1-net-profit-rises-12-to-173-crore/article35776202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY