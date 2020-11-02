CUB profit slips 18.5% as provisions rise

Chennai

02 November 2020 23:07 IST

Private sector lender City Union Bank Ltd.’s (CUB) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September declined by 18.5% to ₹158 crore on higher COVID-19-related provisioning.

Provisions rose to ₹227 crore from ₹153 crore. The bank provided ₹115 crore towards COVID-19, ₹50 crore towards Income Tax, ₹32 crore towards bad debts and ₹20 crore towards depreciation on investments.

Net interest income rose 15% to ₹475 crore and net interest margin to 4.12% from 3.91%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.4%

Advertising

Advertising

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA), as a percentage of total advances, rose to 3.44% (3.41%). There was no addition to NPAs during the second quarter due to standstill clause as per the directions of Supreme Court. Consequently, net NPAsdeclined to 1.8% (1.9%).

Advances grew by 6% to ₹35,437 crore and deposits by 2% to ₹41,421 crore. CASA deposits rose grew by 7%.