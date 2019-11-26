CUB in pact with Fizwizard Tech for MF investments

City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB) has tied up with Finwizard Technology Pvt. Ltd. to help its customers invest in mutual funds (MFs) through its ‘all-in-one’ mobile application. A senior bank official said with the new app, the bank’s customers can invest in MFs through simple, guided interaction. “We have tied up with Finwizard Technology to provide the mutual fund [investment] facility which is integrated with mobile banking.Using this facility, our customers can invest in any mutual fund offered by any asset management company or in systematic investment plans. Moreover, the app has built-in intelligence to recommend best fund options to invest in,” the official said.

The new app comes with multi-lingual interactive chatbot and will be available on Google Playstore from Friday onwards.

This app has important features such as optimised user interface, e-wallet, unified payments interface, conversational bot, m-passbook, set card limit and cardless withdrawals among others.

This app would cover both financial and non-financial functions such as fund transfer, bill payments, opening/closing of deposits and loan on deposits, balance enquiry, statement of accounts and stop payment of cheque. A customer could converse with the chatbot in English, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, the official said.