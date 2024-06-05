ADVERTISEMENT

CTC tea fetches record price at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre

Published - June 05, 2024 10:02 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Teas from small growers have also started to command high prices, underlining a focus on quality production

Rahul Karmakar

Teas sold out of the traditional auction system, impacting prices, has been a major concern for major tea estates and small tea growers (STGs) in recent years. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The non-speciality granular CTC tea fetched a record price of ₹723 per kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Wednesday. CTC expands to crush, turn, and curl, a process that yields the black tea commonly consumed by people in India. GTAC Secretary Dinesh Bihani said two lots of Hookhmol Tea Estate teas created the record beating a line of tea from the Haroocharai Tea Estate that fetched ₹705 per kg in 2023. “These lots were sold by J. Thomas & Co. and bought by Arihant Tea Co. and Shree Jagdamba Tea Syndicate. The remarkable price has reaffirmed the faith in the auction system,” he said. Teas sold out of the traditional auction system, impacting prices, has been a major concern for major tea estates and small tea growers (STGs) in recent years. Mr Bihani said tea grown by STGs also sold at ₹436 per kg, underlining a focus on quality production beyond the 800-odd large tea estates in Assam. This was the third-highest price after ₹490 and ₹460 per kg recorded at the GTAC in 2023. The teas from the STGs were made by Rajajuli Bought Left Factory (BLF) in the name of Dharamjuli Teas by Paramount Tea Marketing Private Limited and purchased by Baruah Innovation of Guwahati. A BLF is a stand-alone tea factory not associated with any major tea estate. BLFs generally purchase green leaves from the STGs. “The trend of BLF teas getting auctioned reflects positively on the quality of tea being produced. This development not only signifies the recognition of quality teas but also bodes well for the STGs who can now anticipate better prices for their green leaves,” Mr. Bihani said. The transparent nature of the auction system ensures that such high prices are achievable, which may not be the case in private sales, he added.

