CSK acquires 10,000 shares of India Cements

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd. (CSK) has acquired 10,000 equity shares of The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) for an undisclosed sum through open-market. N. Srinivasan and promoter groups hold 28.42% stake in ICL. After the acquisition, the holdings of CSK along with Persons Acting in Concert in ICL have risen to 8,80,84,448 equity shares.

These 10,000 equity shares were allotted on June 26, the cement major said in a regulatory filing. On Thursday, UltraTech Cement announced the acquisition of about 23% of ICL for ₹1,900 crore through block deals on the BSE.