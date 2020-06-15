CSB Bank posts ₹13 crore net profit

Private sector lender CSB Bank has broken the streak of continuous losses and posted net profit of ₹13 crore for the financial year ended March 2020, against a loss of ₹197 crore for the corresponding year earlier period.

During the year, profit before tax stood at ₹134 crore. The bank had posted pre-tax loss of ₹300 crore in FY19. Despite having taken a one-time hit of ₹87 crore on its profit and loss account for switching over to lower tax rates, the bank posted a net profit of ₹13 crore, the bank said in a statement.

Due to the re-measurement of DTA and reversal of MAT credit, there is a one-time impact on P&L amounting to ₹87 crore. But for this, the net profit would have been ₹100 crore for FY20. The intended benefit of this measure will accrue to the bank in the following quarters by way of lower tax rates, the statement said.

During the period under review, the bank earned a Net Interest Income of ₹592 crore with a growth 35% and Net Interest Margin improved to 3.2% from 2.5%.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased from ₹531 crore to ₹409 crore and net NPA from ₹241 crore to ₹217 crore. Provision coverage improved to 80% from 78%.

“FY20 has been a landmark year in the history of the bank as we got listed and have come back to profitability after many years of continuous losses. The profit could have been much higher had the bank not opted for the new tax regime. While we had time up to September 2020 to decide on the new tax regime, after due analysis, we found migrating to the new tax rates beneficial in the long run and accordingly preferred to take a hit in FY20 itself,” said C.VR. Rajendran, managing director and CEO, CSB.

During the current fiscal, the bank plans to open 103 branches. These branches will be opened at areas with gold loan, agri and MFI, MSME and CASA potential, in line with the strategic priorities of the bank. About 75% will be breaking even in the first year from opening itself.