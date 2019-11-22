CSB Bank IPO subscribed fully on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank, which opened for subscription on Friday, has been fully subscribed with bids received for 1.21 crore equity shares against 1.16 crore shares on offer in the price band of ₹193 to ₹195. As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the issue was subscribed 1.05 times till 5 p.m. on Friday.

The old generation private lender — earlier known as Catholic Syrian Bank — reported ₹44-crore profit for the half year ended September 2019 compared with a ₹197-crore loss for the full fiscal 2018-19.