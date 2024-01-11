GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crypto regulations | What is good for another market need not be good for us: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

The RBI governor’s remarks come against the backdrop of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving changes to allow the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S.

January 11, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Shaktikanta Das. File

Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 11 said the Central bank will not emulate others on crypto currency regulations and asserted that "what is good for another market need not be good for us".

His remarks come against the backdrop of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving changes to allow the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S.

"What is good for another market need not be good for us. Therefore our views — both that of the Reserve Bank and personally that of mine — remain the same," Mr. Das said on crypto currency regulations. He was speaking at a BFSI summit organised by the publication Mint.

To a question whether he sees the forthcoming vote-on-account to be inflationary, he said going by the past records of the present government, he feels that the interim Budget will not lead to inflationary pressures.

The governor pointed to the many supply side measures that the government has taken to contain price rise since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

