Crude drives rupee lower, bond yields spurt

MUMBAI

11 October 2021 23:01 IST

Currency at lowest since July 2020

Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in almost 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation.

India imports 80% of its oil needs and high prices result in increased imported inflation. “The rally in crude is ongoing and until we see some respite, rupee and bonds will remain under pressure. It needs to be seen if the RBI comes in to protect the rupee or not,” said a senior dealer with a private bank. The rupee ended at 75.36 per dollar after touching 75.39 during the day.

Oil prices rose 2%, extending multiweek gains, as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing amid a pickup in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at the session high of 6.34%, its highest since April 17, 2020.