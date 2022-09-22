Crown Worldwide Group forays into workspace, warehouse space managing business

Crown Worldwide Group said it had entered the workspace business to help companies to consolidate their workspaces post COVID-19. It has also entered into warehouse space management, a top executive said.

“We have ventured into what is called workspace business. All corporates are now either right sizing or resizing or consolidating their base because the equation of businesses have changed post their digitisation,” said Srinivas Krishnan, regional managing director, Crown Worldwide Group- South Asia.

“A lot of companies, as a result of increased cost pressure, are trying to consolidate their workforce at one location. They are moving to bigger premises instead of having multiple offices. We are helping them in seamless transition,” he said on the occasion of completing 25 years in the company.

Stating that this was an extension of the company’s relocation business, he said this service would enable corporates to move their computers, servers and furniture.

“And when you are trying to consolidate, you will always be having a lot of excess furniture. So we digitise them, barcode them and keep them in our warehouse so that, it could be reused in times of need.” he added. He said this business would be scaled up to all over India in 2023.

Mr. Krishnan said the company had forayed into the warehouse space management to broad base its service offerings.

“Now, with the Indian government coming up with PLI scheme for a lot of companies to manufacture in India, there is going to be acute shortage of warehouses. We will manage warehouses for effective use,” he said.

“It could be either on a project basis or it could be where we are consulting or after the warehouse is ready. We might be doing third-party logistics depending upon what the opportunity is,” he added.