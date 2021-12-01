Crompton Greaves Consumer unveils R&D centre

MUMBAI

01 December 2021 21:24 IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), which is into electrical products, has announced the commissioning of its largest Research and Development (R&D) centre in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

Called the Crompton Experience & Innovation Centre, the new R&D centre will help the company to bring efficient technologies to the market, it said.

The company now plans to double its investment in R&D over the next 3 years across its flagship product lines in fans, appliances, pumps and lighting.

Spread across 50,000 square feet and equipped with latest equipment for smarter technologies, the new centre will undertake research and development in significant consumer applications coupled with advanced technology enhancements such as IoT, energy efficiency, and solution development, the company said.

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, CGCEL said, “Our new investment will help us better address the challenges and advance the company’s strategic growth in the consumer electrical space as well as sustain our market leadership through innovation.”