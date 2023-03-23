ADVERTISEMENT

Croma introduces QLED TVs, water purifiers in its own label

March 23, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

Own label products see more than 2.5 times growth over last year

The Hindu Bureau

Electronics retailer Croma of the Tata Group said it had introduced QLED TVs and water purifiers in its own label to offer customers the latest technologies at a great price. 

The TVs, available in 55 and 65 inches, are priced from ₹59,990, while the cost of water purifiers start from ₹11,990. 

In 2008, Croma had come out with its own-label products which have now seen a growth of more than 2.5 times over the previous year, it said.

Currently, Croma has over 400 products in the own label category that uses the latest technology, and are curated by in-house experts with competitive pricing.

Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd., said, “Bringing the best-in-class consumer electronics and home appliances to the forefront of our assortment is imperative to providing seamless solutions to our customers.”

“We have seen manifold growth for Croma-branded products since their inception, and the launch of our own-label products aligns with our commitment to make technology more accessible and inclusive for everyone at the best price. Our team has ensured new products meet the highest quality and performance standards,” he added.

Croma has its own label products across categories such as ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, kitchen appliances, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more. In-store, it sells more own branded TVs and air conditioners than any other TV or air conditioner brand, the retailer said.

