Crocs footwear unit at Perambalur to go on stream on Nov. 28

November 15, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The first factory at the Perambalur footwear park to make Crocs brand of footwear is set to go on stream on November 28.

The factory is set up by JR One Footwear Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture company between Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. and Shoetown at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Perambalur district and is expected to provide jobs to 4,000 people in and around the region, Phoenix Kothari Footwear Chairman J. Rafiq Ahmed said in a statement.

SIPCOT Industrial Park is being developed by Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd., a joint venture between Kothari Industrial Corp. Ltd. and Evervan Group of Taiwan.

The inauguration of the 50-acre facility is slated for November 28. The foundation stone for the factory was laid on November 28, 2022 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

This is a game-changing event, as it is the first factory to go on stream after the State Government came out with a separate footwear and leather product manufacturing policy. Also, it is coming up just on the eve of the much-anticipated global investors’ summit, being organised by the State Government, in the first week of January, he said.

The JR One facility is going on stream within months after the State announced an exclusive policy for footwear and leather. Also, the cluster approach to component manufacture at the Perambalur footwear park is significantly unique. Only China has the cluster approach to component production. With big international brands seeking to rely less on China in the post-COVID era, the Perambalur cluster is turning out to be a new destination for many, he said.

Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal agency for investment promotion and single-window facilitation, had already signed 10 MoUs with Phoenix Kothari Footwear and its 10 affiliated companies, including those from Taiwan, for an investment of ₹740 crore.

Earlier, Guidance Tamil Nadu had signed two MoUs committing an investment of ₹1,700 crore with Phoenix Kothari Footwear on August 2022, after the government unveiled the footwear policy.