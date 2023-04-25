ADVERTISEMENT

Crisil upgrades Poonawalla Fincorp’s rating

April 25, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

‘The upgrade would help further strengthen liability franchise, optimise borrowing cost and accelerate our growth journey’

The Hindu Bureau

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. (PFL) said that CRISIL Ratings Ltd. has upgraded the rating of its long-term debt instruments and bank facilities to “CRISIL AAA (triple A)/ Stable”.

“The rating action is driven by the increased strategic importance of PFL to Cyrus Poonawalla Group, whose flagship company is Serum Institute of India Private Ltd,.” the company said in a statement.

“Post the divestment of Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. (PHFL), PFL will play a key role through which this strategy will be implemented in the areas of interest of the group i.e., consumer and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) financing through tech driven lending, the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, PFL, said, “The rating upgrade testaments our business model and relentless focus on executing the stated strategy to build a strong foundation for a long-term sustainable leadership position in the industry.”

“The upgrade would help further strengthen our liability franchise, optimize borrowing cost, and accelerate our growth journey,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US