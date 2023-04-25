Crisil upgrades Poonawalla Fincorp’s rating

April 25, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. (PFL) said that CRISIL Ratings Ltd. has upgraded the rating of its long-term debt instruments and bank facilities to “CRISIL AAA (triple A)/ Stable”.

“The rating action is driven by the increased strategic importance of PFL to Cyrus Poonawalla Group, whose flagship company is Serum Institute of India Private Ltd,.” the company said in a statement.

“Post the divestment of Poonawalla Housing Finance Ltd. (PHFL), PFL will play a key role through which this strategy will be implemented in the areas of interest of the group i.e., consumer and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) financing through tech driven lending, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, PFL, said, “The rating upgrade testaments our business model and relentless focus on executing the stated strategy to build a strong foundation for a long-term sustainable leadership position in the industry.”

“The upgrade would help further strengthen our liability franchise, optimize borrowing cost, and accelerate our growth journey,” he said.