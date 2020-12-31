CRISIL transfers credit ratings business to wholly owned subsidiary

MUMBAI

Crisil Ltd. said it has completed the transfer of its ratings business to wholly owned subsidiary Crisil Ratings Ltd. as per Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) amended norms mandating the segregation of ratings and non-ratings businesses of credit rating agencies. “This transfer was undertaken through a scheme of arrangement,” .. [which] was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this year. The scheme has been made effective as on December 31, 2020, following receipt of all necessary approvals, including from the SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India,” Crisil said in a statement.

“The segregation has no impact on the company’s businesses and its stakeholders,” it added.

The newly created CRISIL Ratings Ltd has an independent Board of Directors comprising eminent and distinguished leaders with diverse expertise and experience.

CRISIL Ltd continues to be majority-owned by S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the provider ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide, Crisil said.