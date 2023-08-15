ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket Australia ropes in HCLTech for digital transformation

August 15, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCLTech on Tuesday said it has been chosen by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, for the next phase of CA’s digital transformation.

Through the engagement, HCLTech would implement automation, analytics including AI and ML, and DevOps to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintained their top spot for cricket fans across the country, the company said in a press conference.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech, said, “Technology was transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities.’‘

