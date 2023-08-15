HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket Australia ropes in HCLTech for digital transformation

August 15, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

HCLTech on Tuesday said it has been chosen by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, for the next phase of CA’s digital transformation.

Through the engagement, HCLTech would implement automation, analytics including AI and ML, and DevOps to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintained their top spot for cricket fans across the country, the company said in a press conference.

Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech, said, “Technology was transforming how we access and engage with sports and HCLTech is committed to delivering future-ready solutions to support Cricket Australia’s objective to deliver seamless experiences to its stakeholders and communities.’‘

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.