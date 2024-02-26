GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CreditAccess Grameen crosses ₹25,000 crore in AUM

February 26, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., a non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) said it had crossed ₹25,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) in the 25th year of its operations.

“The AUM as on 31st March 2023 stood at ₹21,031 crore. The AUM growth is in line with the annual growth guidance of 24-25%, fuelled by robust customer additions,” the entity said in a statement.

Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director, CreditAccess Grameen, said, “Our customer-centric approach differentiated business model, robust balance sheet, and strong organisational culture have helped us to scale to new heights. The vast rural growth potential bodes well for our business as we continue to cover the length and breadth of the country to be the preferred financial partner to low-income households.”

