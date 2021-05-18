Credit Suisse to add 1,000 IT staff in India

Bengaluru

18 May 2021 23:05 IST

Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it has plans to hire more than 1,000 information technology employees in India this year to fuel the Swiss bank’s digital aspirations. The new hires would comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the firm said.

The bank hired 2,000 techies in the country in the last three years and the new people addition move would further enhance its in-house core capabilities, it said in a statement.

John Burns, Head India IT and Senior Franchise Officer, Pune, said: “To support the growth of our IT presence in India, we believe empowering our employees to lead global delivery and drive innovative solutions enhances value creation and productivity for the bank globally.”

India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank’s global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally.