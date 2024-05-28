Credit growth to slip 200 bps to 14% in FY25 on revision in risk weights, slower GDP growth: CRISIL

Bank credit growth in FY25 is expected to moderate 200 basis points (bps) to 14% from an estimated growth of 16% in FY24 due to a high base effect, a revision in risk weights and a somewhat slower pace of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, CRISIL Ratings said in a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a revival in private corporate capital expenditure (capex), especially towards the second half of the current year could provide a tailwind, the rating agency said.

“Strong economic activity and retail credit demand drove loan growth last fiscal. This fiscal, growth will be tempered by high base effect, a revision in risk weights and a somewhat lower gross domestic product (GDP) growth,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the fundamental drivers of credit demand were broadly intact, it said the pace of deposit growth could keep a check on credit growth, even though the differential between the two had reduced over the past year.

“Within the expected overall bank credit growth of 14% in fiscal 2025, the largest segment, corporate credit (45% of bank credit) should see growth remaining steady at 13%, while retail (28% of bank credit), the second-largest segment, is expected to grow the fastest at 16%,” it said, adding growth in credit to MSMEs would slow down on a high base.

“Growth in corporate credit will be supported by private sector industrial capex in fiscal 2025, underpinned by expectations that GDP growth will remain solid at 6.8%, although lower than an estimated 7.6% in FY24,” said Ajit Velonie, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steel, cement and pharmaceuticals will lead the capex recovery. Emerging sectors such as electronics and semi-conductors, electric vehicles (EVs) and solar modules will also contribute to capex, especially over the medium term,” he added.

“The pick-up in capex should offset the impact of lower growth in bank funding to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), key growth driver within corporate credit earlier, on account of the 25 percentage points higher risk weight on lending to higher-rated NBFCs,” he further said.

Stating that banks had been managing their funding requirement through other avenues, such as dipping into their excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings, Subha Sri Narayanan, Director, CRISIL Ratings said the excess SLR held by banks had declined by over 250 bps on average over the last two fiscals, and the reduced flexibility made deposit growth even more critical.

“While there are intermittent signs of some easing in systemic liquidity, sustainability is to be seen and competition for deposits will likely keep deposit rates elevated. Banks will, therefore, need to balance their growth aspirations and protect margins, depending on their ability to mobilise cost-effective deposits,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.