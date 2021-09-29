Business

CredAvenue closes first round of $90mn funding

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 29 September 2021 23:02 IST
Updated: 29 September 2021 23:02 IST

CredAvenue, a debt platform for enterprises, announced the closure of its first funding round of $90 million led by Sequoia Capital India and co-led by Lightspeed, TVS Capital Funds and Lightrock. Till date, CredAvenue has facilitated transactions worth over $9 billion engaging over 1,500 institutional borrowers, 750 investors, and over 1 million end-user borrowers, as per a company statement. The firm said it would double its headcount to 700 by end of FY22 and also look at global expansions through strategic acquisitions.

