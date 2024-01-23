GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CREDAI-MCHI to hold Property Expo between 26-28 January in Mumbai

January 23, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of the real estate industry of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has announced to organise a Property Expo from 26 to 28 January, 2024.

“This year, the Expo propagates the theme “Zero is our Hero,” featuring an unprecedented initiative of zero registration fees and zero stamp duty homes (terms & conditions apply),” the entity said in a statement.

The 3-day event, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Gate No. 20, BKC, from 10:30 am to 8 pm will showcase over 1,000 properties by over 100 developers and provide over 25 home loan options.

Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, “These are exciting times for the real estate industry, especially for MMR. CREDAI-MCHI has been spearheading many initiatives to benefit the homebuyers, developers as well as the state. The theme of the expo for this year, “Zero is our Hero,” underscores our dedication to enhancing the accessibility and affordability of homeownership.”

“The Expo offers an exclusive chance for potential homebuyers to discover an extensive array of properties and financing options, all conveniently available under one roof,” he added.

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener of the Exhibition, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo is India’s biggest property expo bringing together all the stakeholders on one platform.”

“We aim to redefine the home buying experience and enable the ecosystem with tremendous support for growth opportunities. The Expo is not just a showcase of properties; it’s a platform where developers and homebuyers come together to make dreams a reality,” he added.

