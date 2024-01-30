CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo attracts 25,000 visitors, over 185 flats booked

January 30, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo 2024, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai from 26-28 January 2024, attracted nearly 25,000 visitors and over 185 properties ranging from ₹60 lakh to ₹10 crore were booked during the three days, the organisers said.

Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The overwhelming turnout of homebuyers at the expo showcased the positive sentiments in the real estate industry. These were interested customers and hence could avail the various offers as well as explore digitally smart homes with huge discounts and complementary furniture.”

“This expo has provided a golden opportunity to home buyers, channel partners as well as developers setting the mood for the year going forward. We designed special incentives for women home buyers to promote inclusivity and empowerment,” he said.

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener, Property Expo, CREDAI-MCHI said, “The theme of this year’s expo, ‘Zero is our Hero,’ has garnered significant attention. Exclusive perks like 0% stamp duty and registration fees further amplified the expo’s appeal.”

Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder, Raghav Builders & Developers said, “The expo, being a significant event for homebuyers, developers, and other stakeholders in the real estate market, provided an extensive opportunity for interaction and collaboration.”

He said central location, fully furnished flats featuring a pooja room, and ready-to-shift homes attracted customers to projects showcased at the expo.

