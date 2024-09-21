CREDAI-HCHI to organise exhibition on redevelopment

CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has announced to organise an exhibition to facilitate redevelopment of ageing housing societies in the Metropolis.

The exhibition titled ‘Ease of Doing Redevelopment’ (EODR) to be held on Saturday at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, will bring together key stakeholders to simplify and expedite the redevelopment process, offering housing societies a platform to directly interact with developers and Project Management Consultants (PMCs).

Supported by government bodies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the exhibition is aimed at providing solutions for housing societies looking to navigate the complex landscape of redevelopment.

Domnic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI said, “Redevelopment presents both immense opportunities and significant challenges for Mumbai’s housing societies. Through this exhibition, we aim to simplify the redevelopment process by connecting societies with developers, government bodies, and experts in the field.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to playing a pivotal role in transforming the city’s skyline, while also aligning with government policies that promote sustainable urban development. With the active participation of over 40 reputed developers, we are optimistic about making redevelopment more accessible and beneficial for all stakeholders involved,” he added.

