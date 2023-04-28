ADVERTISEMENT

CPCL posts ₹1,004 cr. standalone net profit for FY23

April 28, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

Ebenezer Stephen Duraiappah B 10801

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,004 crore for the year ended March against ₹994 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations rose to ₹21,350 crore from ₹20,997 crore.

The throughput was 2.952 million tonnes corresponding to capacity utilisation of 112%. The fuel and loss was also lower at 8.9%, according to a regulatory filing.

Managing Director Arvind Kumar attributed the “good performance to focused approach on safe and reliable operation, capacity utilisation, energy savings and feed optimisation, which enabled secondary units to surpass the previous best.” It was also supported by robust margins prevailing in the International market that aided to post an all-time high profit, he added. The company has declared a dividend of ₹27 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US