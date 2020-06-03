BusinessChennai 03 June 2020 22:57 IST
Comments
CPCL board okays IOCL refinery JV
Updated: 03 June 2020 22:57 IST
The board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) has given in-principle approval for the incorporation of a JV with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for implementing a 9-MMTPA refinery project in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. The estimated cost of the joint venture is approximately ₹28,983 crore, said CPCL in a regulatory filing.
In the JV, IOCL and CPCL will together hold 50% stake (about 25% stake each) and the balance 50% will be held by a financial/strategic/public investors.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Business
Read more...