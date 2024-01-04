C.P. Gurnani joins upGrad’s Board

January 04, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

C.P. Gurnani has joined the Board of Directors of upGrad, a learning, skilling and workforce development platform. He will serve as an independent non-executive director.

Mr. Gurnani had recently exited Tech Mahindra after serving the company for 19 years as its Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.

“As an independent director, I will prioritise the global expansion of the company. My focus is to work with the leadership teams to transform upGrad into a highly export-oriented product, tapping into opportunities in B2B and B2C markets,’‘ Mr. Gurnani said.