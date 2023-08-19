HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coworking firm BHIVE to set up ₹400-cr. fund to acquire commercial real estate

BHIVE operates 25 flexible and managed office assets totalling 1.5 million square feet across Bengaluru

August 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Bengaluru-based co-working firm BHIVE group is setting up a ₹400-crore alternate investment fund (AIF) to acquire commercial real estate.

In a statement, BHIVE said the company has launched its new co-working-focused ₹400 crore CAT-2 AIF.

The fund will acquire commercial real estate properties at prime locations with clear titles and occupancy certificates, it added.

The new fund will offer an opportunity to High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) and family-owned businesses looking to participate in the commercial real estate growth story with a minimum investment of ₹1 crore.

BHIVE said it has decided to wind up its current ₹400 crore AIF fund, which was launched last year but has not yet been operationalised.

"There has been exponential growth in the number of AIFs in India. Unlike a decade ago, when offshore investors were funding India's AIFs, the expanding pool of domestic investors is helping them grow today," Sheshagiri Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of the BHIVE Group, said.

"We see a tremendous opportunity in this segment and will go aggressive with our plans as we embark on the next growth phase of the organisation," he said.

BHIVE operates 25 flexible and managed office assets totalling 1.5 million square feet across Bengaluru.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.