‘COVID: pay claims for care at temp facility’

Insurance regulator IRDAI has directed insurers to expedite settlement of health insurance claims of those treated for COVID-19 at makeshift or temporary hospitals the Central and State governments had permitted amid an increase in the spread of the virus.

Issuing guidelines recognising such facilities, IRDAI said “make-shift or temporary hospital permitted by Central/State government shall be regarded as a hospital or network provider.” Notwithstanding the definition of hospital in the contract, insurers need to settle treatment costs of policyholders diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and admitted to a temporary hospital.

