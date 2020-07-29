‘COVID-19 to hit auto, manufacturing sectors’

Automobile, engineering and manufacturing sector may witness a large drop in sales volume during the current fiscal, said the CMD of TVS Motor Company Ltd.

“The impact of COVID-19 will continue for some more time to come,” said Venu Srinivasan while addressing the company’s 28th annual general meeting.

“The first wave will be followed by second wave. Some cities are closing down sporadically following a rise in COVID-19 cases to flatten the curve,” he said.

“So, we are looking at a sales [scenario] where the drop is going to be one of the biggest in the auto, engineering and manufacturing industries,” he added.

“The markets are opening up gradually and the company is expected to overcome the problems of supply chain constraints during the second quarter. For TVS, the second quarter results will be better than the first quarter,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan said that they were looking at premiumisation of two wheelers.

Asserting that two-wheelers played a greater role during the pandemic, he foresaw greater demand for it due to social distancing, supply of medicine and essentials to the elderly people.

On the export front, Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company said the long-term vision was to consolidate the company’s presence in Africa and Latin America, and to improve market share in some of the countries where it had scope for improvement. For the next three to five years, the company will focus on The the international side of business.

He also said that​ the company would launch products to consolidate on the existing products and focus on improving the exports from Indonesian plant, which makes a unique range of products.

Regarding the Indonesian unit, Mr. Venu said it sold 53,000 units in FY20 against 14,700 units and made a positive EBIDTA of $750,000 against a loss of $3 million. The company achieved a break even by posting operating profit for the second half of the year.

K.N. Radhakrishnan, CEO, TVS Motor Co. said that they have good range of products which would enable them to grow ahead of the market.

The company reported a loss of ₹139 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, against a net profit of ₹142 crore in the year-earlier period. The results are not comparable due to the pandemic, said the company in a regulatory filing.

It also reported total revenue of ₹1,434 crore against ₹4,470 crore in the year-earlier period.