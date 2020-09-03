COVID-19, NEP fuel fund raising by education technology firms

Mumbai

03 September 2020 22:28 IST

COVID-19 may be keeping children away from schools but Ed-Tech players have got a boost to facilitate online education and help in the digital transformation.

Ed-Tech players opine that the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) has come at the right time and can stimulate double-digit growth for the estimated $3.5 billion Ed-Tech sector.

Keeping the sudden growth in mind they are firming up plans to raise funds to transform schools through digitization & digital training of teachers even as students have been confined to ‘home schools.’ They feel the education is sector is headed for a telecom and banking-like revolution in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

A day after Eruditus announced raising $113 million, Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), an Ed-tech company focused on digitising schools, announced plans to raise upto $30 million (about ₹200 crore) in first round of fundraising to meet its expansion plans.

In July Vedantu had raised $100 million and also Byju’s in June had raised unspecified amount reportedly valuing the company at $10.5 billion while Unacademy raised $150 mn on Wednesday.

“Our sole objective is to provide solid technology backing to schools and empower the teachers in online education which is here to stay across all schools in India. We plan to raise upto $30 million and deploy it in 12 to 18 months to scale up,” Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde, (TAG) said.

“NEP and COVID-19 are stimulating digital transformation and holistic learning of schools. Academicians and Ed-tech players are very happy that the NEP follows the UNESCO model of 21 century-ready classrooms and digital devices as textbooks,” said Mr. Sait.

He said the ideas of open schools, cluster public-private schools to take digital learning to underprivileged and remote students; and spending on digitization instead of brick and mortar classrooms are revolutionary. “If implemented in the right spirit, then India will become a global leader in education,” said Mr. Sait who has been pursuing digital teaching since early 1990s.

Tech Avant-Garde, in association with Microsoft, Knowledge Key Foundation, Lycee Corp, Efeeonline and Roshini Social Schooling will be conducting a series of webinars starting September 5, Teachers Day, to facilitate training of teachers.

Over 3,000 teachers will exhibit their digital teaching skills over 12 weeks and over 1,50,000 teachers from over 72,000 schools across India are expected to participate.

"Post NEP, the Ed-Tech revolution in India will finally facilitate universal access to quality education for every child using digital/ mobile technology and further innovations such as gamified learning. It will create a bank of meritorious children who will be the assets and future of our country,” said Praveen Tyagi, CEO, Eduisfun Technologies.