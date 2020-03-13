COVID-19: Nasscom bats for work from home

13 March 2020 23:22 IST

No immediate business impact due to virus, says the industry body

The COVID-19 outbreak and its spread across the world was a key area of concern for governments, corporates and citizens globally and Nasscom and the technology industry was fully committed to deploy the necessary precautions required to deal with this situation, said the industry apex body on Friday.

In accordance with Nasscom recommendations, the Department of Telecom and Ministry of Telecommuncation have decided to grant a slew of relaxations around work-from-home (WFH) for a period upto March 30, 2020.

“Business continuity and employee safety remains our key priority as an industry. The industry is also putting in place contingency measures and leveraging technology to ensure business continuity for customers and employees,” said Nasscom.

As part of safety measures, companies are allowing their employees to work from home wherever it is possible. Measures are taken to deploy technology solutions and online collaboration tools for business interactions, client meetings and internal workouts, so that travel is reduced to the maximum. Companies are also enhancing workplace sanitation and effective monitoring of food provided to employees.

“Employees who are even slightly unwell or unable to work or are showing any suspected symptoms, are advised to take all necessary caution with regular medical check-ups. These employees are advised to not be in physical contact with others and only be connected for work from their homes if required, as per Nasscom.

“Based on discussions with our members, we do not see any immediate business impact; however, we are following developments around this issue closely. The industry has a large footprint of on-shoring centres / offshore and client requirements can be met through such centres, if required. The industry has also put in place business continuity plans and has internal taskforces to monitor the situation continuously,” said Nasscom.