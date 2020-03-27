COVID-19: Metropolis Healthcare commits to undertake 2,000 tests a day in Mumbai, Pune

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., a leading pathology company which has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct COVID-19 test, has committed to undertake 2,000 tests per day in Mumbai and Pune to expedite the disease handling process.

“Testing is an important way to contain the spread as we have seen in other countries like South Korea. This will help identify positive patients quickly and help reduce the spread of infection,” said Ameera Shah, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.

“We now know that it is possible for people to spread the infection even while they display no symptoms. This is also the reason why the WHO has also been recommending widespread testing,” she added.

As an approval criteri,a the ICMR has approved labs that have NABL accreditation and have previously conducted Swine Flu testing.

The logic behind this move is that the sample collection guidelines and protocols for Swine Flu and COVID-19 are similar.

“The challenge for all laboratories in the beginning was to set up isolation units for testing samples. Because unlike Swine Flu, where vaccine is available, there is no such safe zone with Covid -19 samples. Besides that, training of technicians and preparing them for this challenge is very important,” she said.

“Our staff is already trained to collect Swine Flu Samples. Our technicians underwent rigorous training for collection of samples for COVID-19, especially the precautionary measures that are needed to ensure there is no room for infection,” she added.

Ms. Shah said the company’s lab officials are fully protected with protective gear, masks and goggles. No part of the body is exposed.

Metropolis is offering home collection of samples.

“This is the most ideal way to collect samples to minimise risk of infection. We are currently undertaking home collection in Mumbai and Pune. A doctor’s prescription and a valid Government ID is must for the lab to conduct a COVID-19 test for a patient,” she said.

“At present Metropolis has the capacity to handle 1000 tests per day in Mumbai and Pune each. We will begin testing in Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi very soon,” she added.

For sample collection from home and testing in Mumbai, people can call the company’s helpline number 8422801801 for any queries regarding COVID-19 testing.