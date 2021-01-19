COVID-19 made India a leading mobile-first consumer economy: report

‘Country’s app download growth rate was four times the global average’

The massive digitisation that the country witnessed in 2020 triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has catapulted India as a leading mobile-first consumer economy, according to InMobi’s Annual Mobile Marketing Handbook 2021, a document meant for digital marketers and brands globally.

According to the report, titled ‘Marketing in the era of mobile’, India accounted for around 14% of the global app installations in 2020. The growth rate of app downloads in India (28% YoY) was four times higher than the global average (7% YoY). In the first half of calendar 2020, the country stood next only to Indonesia in terms of average time spent on mobile with a 37% spike in usage.

In India, as per the handbook, several new categories of apps such as health and fitness, gaming, entertainment, long-form and short-form video content, hyperlocal delivery and learning and education gained prominence during the year. In April 2020, India’s spend on entertainment apps grew by over 22%, resulting to a growth of around 47% in OTT subscriptions and over 26% growth in revenue.

Mobile gaming industry has also seen a massive surge in 2020, as online games emerge as the new entertainment medium among Indians. India is now home to 1 out 10 of the world’s gamers and is poised to become one of the top mobile gaming markets in APAC region, found the study.

“Undeniably, 2020 has been a cataclysmic year for individuals, organisations and marketers across the globe. The clear demand for mobile-first services from consumers has laid the foundation for India’s app economy. Depending on headwinds, 2021 promises to be a positive year for the Indian mobile marketing sector – marching steadily towards the next decade of advertising and marketing innovation,” said Vasuta Agarwal MD, Asia Pacific, InMobi.

Jayesh Ullattil, vice-president and general manager for India at InMobi said, “With market disruption dramatically shifting long-conditioned behaviour in just a matter of weeks, digital has become the first prerogative in the way consumers choose to interact with the world. Marketers today are re-evaluating their priorities and strategies to not only survive but thrive in a post-COVID world.”