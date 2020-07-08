COVID-19 impact for insurers may pave way for Pandemic Risk Pool

With COVID-19 resulting in a significant disruption in economic activity, insurance regulator IRDAI has formed a working group to study and make recommendations on formation of an Indian Pandemic Risk Pool.

“There is a need to examine long term solutions to address the various risks which have been triggered by the current pandemic and offer protection in case of a future similar crisis,” Member (Non-Life) T.L.Alamelu said in the order constituting the nine-member working group.

Comprising senior executives of public and private insurers, reinsurers and officials of IRDAI, the working group has been asked to study the need for setting up such a Pandemic Risk Pool as well as recommend the structure and operating model, within two months.

The move by the regulator comes even as reports estimate claims, towards the treatment, received by the insurers to run into a few hundred crore rupees. It is only expected to increase as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 rises.

The IRDAI order on the formation of the working group said the COVID-19 pandemic that started as a public health crisis had resulted in significant disruption in economic activity, mainly due to the measures initiated to limit the spread of the disease.

“It has affected not just health but all sectors of the economy, including but not limited to manufacturing, aviation, tourism, transportation, construction, services, agriculture and many others,” IRDAI said in its communication. It sought to underscore the need to examine long-term solutions to address the various risks.

Some risks such as business interruption losses without concurrent material damage loss and loss of employment would result in huge losses much beyond the capacity of government, insurers and reinsurers. Thus, there is need to explore the possibility of addressing such and any other risks through the mechanism of a Pandemic Risk Pool, according to the IRDAI.