COVID-19: Hyundai to join hands with local manufacturers for ventilators

In-house development of a prototype ventilator has already been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration, Hyundai Motor India Foundation said in a statement

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said it will join hands with local manufacturers to enhance the production of ventilators to meet the growing demand in Tamil Nadu and other States.

In-house development of a prototype ventilator has already been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government for consideration, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of HMIL said in a statement.

Funds will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief Fund, it said.

Hyundai said it is also prepping to provide the Indian medical fraternity with much-needed protective and patient care equipment. It has already ordered Advanced and Precise COVID-19 Diagnostic kits from South Korea.

HMIL will also provide daily necessary food material in the form of dry ration to needy people in coordination with the local government.

“Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society & communities,” S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

