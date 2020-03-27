Business

COVID-19: Cognizant announces additional 25% base pay to employees in India

Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant

Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The move will apply to more than two-thirds of the workforce in India.

In light of the COVID-19 situation, IT firm Cognizant has announced an additional payment of 25% of the base pay for April, for employees up to the associate level, in India and the Philippines, its Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries said in a note to employees.

This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. Cognizant will review the approach monthly. The company has nearly 2,00,000 employees in India.

Cognizant has enabled work from home (WFH) for the majority of its offshore teams to ensure employee health and safety, and to maintain continuity of service for its clients, while safeguarding their data and protecting access to their systems, Mr. Humphries said.

The WFH measures include provisioning new laptops and encrypting desktops and moving them to associate homes, enabling the use of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards — all with the appropriate client permissions and security protocols, he added.

“Our global company has a long history of operating virtually and remotely, and rallying and responding around the clock, wherever needed. As you’ve seen, India’s Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Philippines is under a state of national emergency. We support these and other efforts by governments across the world to “flatten the curve” and contain the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Humphries said.

He also appreciated the employees for their contribution and said the company will be taking specific actions to reward teams and key individuals in the future.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 12:39:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/covid-19-cognizant-announces-additional-25-base-pay-to-employees-in-india/article31179463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY