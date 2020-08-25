Coverall and mask exports freed up

25 August 2020 22:08 IST

Manufacturers of masks, except N95 and FFP2 or their equivalent, and medical coveralls can now export these without any restriction.

In a notification dated August 25, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said that medical coveralls, including gowns and aprons of all types, can be exported without any restriction. Similarly, two-ply and three-ply surgical masks, except N95/FFP2 types or their equivalent, can be exported without quantitative restriction. N95 and FFP2 masks and their equivalents have been moved from prohibited to restricted category and 50 lakh units a month are permitted for exports.

In the case of medical goggles, 20 lakh units can be exported a month and Nitrile/NBR gloves exports continue to be prohibited.

Advertising

Advertising

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, said it expects personal protective equipment exports worth ₹1,000 crore in the next three months.