ADVERTISEMENT

Court restrains Minda from raising stake in Pricol

May 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The court also issued notices to the CCI and Minda Corporation

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining Competition Commission of India (CCI) from taking the file or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application for acquiring a 24.5% stake in auto-components maker Pricol.

The court also issued notices to the CCI and Minda Corporation.

Pricol informed the stock exchange on Thursday that it had filed a petition against the CCI and Minda, praying for a writ of prohibition/declaration challenging the validity of the application of Minda to the CCI for investing up to 24.5% of its total equity share capital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court admitted the writ petition and restrained by way of an interim order, the taking on file and/or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application to the CCI and issued notices to the opposite parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US