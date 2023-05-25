Court restrains Minda from raising stake in Pricol

May 25, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining Competition Commission of India (CCI) from taking the file or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application for acquiring a 24.5% stake in auto-components maker Pricol.

The court also issued notices to the CCI and Minda Corporation.

Pricol informed the stock exchange on Thursday that it had filed a petition against the CCI and Minda, praying for a writ of prohibition/declaration challenging the validity of the application of Minda to the CCI for investing up to 24.5% of its total equity share capital.

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court admitted the writ petition and restrained by way of an interim order, the taking on file and/or adjudicating the Minda Corporation application to the CCI and issued notices to the opposite parties.