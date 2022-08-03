Business

Course5 sets up new facility at Coimbatore to hire local talent

Special Correspondent Mumbai August 03, 2022 22:18 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 22:18 IST

Course5 Intelligence, an analytics & AI solutions company, said it had set up a new facility in Coimbatore to attract local talent and augment growth plans

The company said it will focus on hiring data scientists, data engineers, analytics specialists and AI scientists at the new facility for large-scale business projects as well as AI-based research projects in collaboration with top engineering colleges and Course5’s AI Labs.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram in India, and in the U.K., U.S., and UAE.

The company said it would hire over 2000 Analytics & Data Science professionals in the city in a phased manner over the next few years.

Ashwin Mittal, chairman, MD and CEO, Course5 Intelligence, said, “The new facility is part of our move to build a strong Analytics & AI center of excellence. We intend to substantially scale up operations at Coimbatore in the next five years.” 

“We believe that there is tremendous talent available in this region and we will bring our proven process of Course5 University to propel that talent base to success,” he added.

