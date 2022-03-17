Cotton textile exports to cross $15 billion

Exports of cotton textile products were $13.95 billion between April 2021 and February 2022, surpassing the target of $12.5 billion fixed by the government

Cotton textile exports are expected to cross $15 billion this financial year, according to the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil).

The Texprocil said in a statement that export of cotton textile products - made-ups (including home textiles), fabrics and yarns - reached $13.95 billion between April 2021 and February 2022, surpassing the target of $12.5 billion fixed by the government. There is an increase in export of all the products in the cotton textiles value chain and in different geographies such as Egypt, the U.S., Bangladesh, Vietnam and China. “Exports of cotton textiles have exceeded the target by 102% in 11 months, which is a landmark achievement in the history of cotton textile exports,” it said.

Several factors contributed to the growth of exports - pent-up demand, ban on Xinjiang cotton , extension of the RoSCTL scheme for made-ups and garments for three years till March 31, 2024 and coverage of the entire value chain under the RODTEP scheme., according to Texprocil chairman. Manoj Patodia.

He added that as the industry moved forward, it expected global demand to continue. Extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme , signing of the Indo-UAE free trade pact and fast-tracking of such agreements with the U.K. and Australia would boost cotton textile exports, he pointed out. However, there are supply-chain constraints and for the industry to remain competitive, the government should remove customs duty on raw cotton and include made-ups in the scheme for duty-free imports of specified items that was introduced in the Union Budget, he added.