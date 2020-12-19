Cotton textile exports likely to reach last year’s level

Cotton textile exports for the year 2020-2021 are expected to match last year’s level.
“Overall cotton textile and clothing exports are showing signs of positive growth,” said Siddhartha Rajagopal, executive director of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council. “The industry hopes for 8% to 10% growth in the coming months to complete the financial year with exports at the same level as last year,” Mr. Rajagopal added.
He pointed out that according to the quick estimates released by the Ministry of Commerce, cotton textile exports grew 8.54% to $869 million in November from a year earlier. Readymade garment exports stood at $1,043 million compared with $1,056 million last November. Exports of cotton textiles in the April-November period declined 12.7 %. Mr. Rajagopal attributed this to the slump in exports in April and May this year.
Cotton home-made textiles and yarn were doing well, he said.
A. Sakthivel, chairman, Apparel Export Promotion Council, said garment exports in September and October were good and in November, it was almost equal to the level seen in the year earlier period.
“We are getting orders and hope for growth in exports in the coming months. The orders are good for medical textiles and from the regular markets.”
