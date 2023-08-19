ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton supply situation comfortable: SIMA

August 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Cotton prices increased by ₹3,000 a candy in the last few days and were quoted at more than ₹60,000 a candy on Saturday amid fears of lower production

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Cotton arrivals so far during the current season that started in October last year has crossed 318 lakh bales according to data available with the Cotton Corporation of India, said the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA).

Ravi Sam, the SIMA chairman, said in a press release that there were reports that cotton crop size this season will be 311.18 lakh bales. This is probably the ginning production, he said.

The Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption estimated the total production to be 343 lakh bales and opening stock at 39.48 lakh bales. The data shared by the Committee should be the benchmark for trade and industry, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Cotton output estimated to rise 8% to 337 lakh bales in current season

Cotton prices increased by ₹3,000 a candy in the last few days and were quoted at more than ₹60,000 a candy on Saturday amid fears of lower production.

The predominantly cotton-based Indian textile industry is facing challenges owing to high volatility in cotton prices and 11% import duty on cotton. Cotton textile exports including readymade garments dropped 23% during 2022-2023 and 18% in April -June 2023 compared with the corresponding period previous year. Cotton availability was not a challenge and stability and competitive cotton prices are essential for the industry, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US