Cotton supply situation comfortable: SIMA

August 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Cotton arrivals so far during the current season that started in October last year has crossed 318 lakh bales according to data available with the Cotton Corporation of India, said the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA).

Ravi Sam, the SIMA chairman, said in a press release that there were reports that cotton crop size this season will be 311.18 lakh bales. This is probably the ginning production, he said.

The Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption estimated the total production to be 343 lakh bales and opening stock at 39.48 lakh bales. The data shared by the Committee should be the benchmark for trade and industry, he said.

Cotton prices increased by ₹3,000 a candy in the last few days and were quoted at more than ₹60,000 a candy on Saturday amid fears of lower production.

The predominantly cotton-based Indian textile industry is facing challenges owing to high volatility in cotton prices and 11% import duty on cotton. Cotton textile exports including readymade garments dropped 23% during 2022-2023 and 18% in April -June 2023 compared with the corresponding period previous year. Cotton availability was not a challenge and stability and competitive cotton prices are essential for the industry, he said.